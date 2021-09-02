BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PTC by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PTC by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of PTC by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $133.11 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

