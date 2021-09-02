BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

