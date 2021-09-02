BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,475 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

