BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $337.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $339.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

