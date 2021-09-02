Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Shares

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 874,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,584. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.