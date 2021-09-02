BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.