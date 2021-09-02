BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

BMRN opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

