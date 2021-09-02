Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.02 and last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 369517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

