BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $91,492.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00839780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00049838 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

