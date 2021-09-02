bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $876,237.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00158769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.71 or 0.07642745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,626.96 or 1.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00995841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

