BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0065 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $84,175.48 and approximately $26.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,926,217 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

