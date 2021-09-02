Bitradio Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $77,554.37 and approximately $42.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.94 or 0.00691101 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,323,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,323,557 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.