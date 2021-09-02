Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post $90.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $318.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $404.52 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million.

BSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 386,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,902. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

