Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.00. 453,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,289. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

