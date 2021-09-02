Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

