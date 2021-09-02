Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 201.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 881,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.72.

