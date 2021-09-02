Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 123 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $117.37. 3,801,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.08. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.