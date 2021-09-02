Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 413 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.83. 8,896,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,488,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.63. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

