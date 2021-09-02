Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Expedia Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,970 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,912 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,573. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

