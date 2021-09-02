BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

