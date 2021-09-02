Blockpass Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $481,645.56 and approximately $1,781.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00807509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.