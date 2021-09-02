Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $384,995.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00807074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.