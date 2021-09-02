Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,082. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $292.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a current ratio of 171.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.