BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.89. 236,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.81.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

