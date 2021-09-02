BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.40

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170.40 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 170.13 ($2.22), with a volume of 48921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.51. The firm has a market cap of £975.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.