Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 123,219 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,219 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 4.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $41,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.60. 2,760,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,441. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.