Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,424,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

