Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,874,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,077,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.66 and its 200-day moving average is $341.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

