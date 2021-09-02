BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

