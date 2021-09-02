BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Up 0.3%

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.52). Approximately 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.54.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.