Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BRC traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $52.44. 194,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,003. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brady by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Brady by 105,115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brady by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

