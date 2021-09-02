Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

