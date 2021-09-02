Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Up to $53.54

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.54, but opened at $56.32. Brady shares last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 87 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after buying an additional 204,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brady by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after buying an additional 174,677 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

