BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

NYSE:LND traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.15.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.