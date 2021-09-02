Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,037 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,995,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

