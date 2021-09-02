Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 400 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.50 on Thursday, reaching $2,296.35. 1,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,284.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.