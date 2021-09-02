Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $318,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.93. 5,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,919. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

