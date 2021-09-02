Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $373,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.47. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

