Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $574,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 37,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,793. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

