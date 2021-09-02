Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $714,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock traded up $9.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $686.38. 1,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,947. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

