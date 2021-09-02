Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 3,329 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $130.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

