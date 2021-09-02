Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

NYSE BC opened at $98.94 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

