Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after buying an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,869,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Several analysts have commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

