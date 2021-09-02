Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Miller Industries worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLR opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.