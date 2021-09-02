Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PHM opened at $54.69 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

