Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $834,000 Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWAY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

AWAY opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

