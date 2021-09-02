Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,313 shares of company stock worth $1,872,361. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

