Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 325,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $65.75. 185,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577,890. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

