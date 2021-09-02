Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

BTVCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

