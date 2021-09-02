Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

